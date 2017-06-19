Two injured when bike, ATV collide
Two individuals were injured Saturday afternoon when they collided head on while riding an ATV and a dirt bike at 1627 220th Street west of Fort Dodge. The injured are Dennis Brown, 34, of Gilmore City, who was riding the ATV and Sonny Dreesman, 27, of Fort Dodge who was riding the dirt bike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC