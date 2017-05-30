Ron Newsum recognized for his efforts

On Veterans Day, Americans paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our nation's armed forces. Locally, officials also chose that day to honor a local veteran who has done much to make certain that living veterans are shown the appreciation of their fellow citizens.

