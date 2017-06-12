Relay on the Square
Sewell manages the Trinity Cancer Center and helped treat Amhoff. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Emily Johnson, of Fort Dodge, shows off her muscles in support of her grandmother, Jill Lawler, of Fort Dodge, who's battling Leukemia, during the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Webster County fundraiser.
