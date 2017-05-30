Preserve Iowa Summit comes to Fort Dodge
Historic property owners, preservation enthusiasts, developers and local government officials are among those encouraged to attend the three-day event. The summit is being coordinated by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs' State Historic Preservation Office, the city of Fort Dodge, the Fort Dodge Historic Preservation Commission, and Preservation Iowa, which is a group that works to educate the public and policy makers on historic preservation issues.
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
