Pence plane missed runway target by nearly 2,000 feet, NTSB says

11 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The plane carrying then-vice presidential candidate Mike Pence that skidded off a New York runway last fall was nearly 2,000 feet off the normal touchdown point and skidded off the landing strip at about 45 miles per hour, according to new details released by the National Transportation Safety Board. Moderate to heavy rain was falling at New York's LaGuardia Airport on October 27, 2016, when the chartered Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 flying from Fort Dodge, Iowa, came in for a landing.

