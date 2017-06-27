One person hurt in accident at railroad tracks
A woman has been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Iowa Highway 7. The car hit a chunk of pavement at the crossing, according to Webster County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Christie. More information will be added as it becomes available.
