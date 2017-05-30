O'Brien offers insight into implementation of Internship+
The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance Internship+ Program was created to add value to internships with an educational lunch series designed especially for area interns. First and foremost, the main priority is that all interns have a positive experience during their time in Fort Dodge, with the ultimate goal to return to the region for full employment.
