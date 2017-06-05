Oakland Cemetery Walk set for Saturday

Bagg's husband designed the cemetery but is ironically, buried at sea. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Jeff Bluml, at left, portraying C. Frederick Becker, pretends to reenact a family tale about a pebble in his nose as Lori Cassady, portraying Wilhelmia Becker, is rather a bit taken aback during the 14th annual Oakland Cemetery Walk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.