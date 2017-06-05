New playscape at Kennedy Park is ready for action
Friends of Webster County Conservation were putting the finishing touches on the new playground Monday afternoon as about 30 people gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ribbon-cutting signaled the beginning of a new opportunity for kids to connect with nature, according to Matt Cosgrove, Webster County Conservation director.
