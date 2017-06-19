New disposal site is a huge asset
In our modern world, just about every household accumulates chemicals that can become dangerous when large quantities come together in a landfill. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2150 S. 22nd St., was created to give area households a way to dispose safely of such items as used oil, oil paints, lawn chemicals and other potentially hazardous waste.
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
