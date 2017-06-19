King band presents favorites today in Oleson Park

The Karl L. King Municipal Band of Fort Dodge will present a special concert starting at 7:30 p.m. today at the Karl L. King Band Shell in Oleson Park. Conductor Jerrold P. Jimmerson and Assistant Conductor David Klee will lead the band in a special program of all-time favorites selected by Jimmerson to commemorate his 15th season as conductor of the band after a 43-year playing career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.