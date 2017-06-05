Karl L. King Band Salutes Flag Day

Karl L. King Band Salutes Flag Day

The Karl L. King Municipal Band of Fort Dodge opens its 2017 summer concert series on today with a concert at the Karl L. King Band Shell in Oleson Park. Many selections will provide a slice of pure Americana, with a variety of patriotic and folk songs on the program to salute the American flag.

