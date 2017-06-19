Iowa police officers get new dress caps

The Messenger reports that Christian group Serving Our Servants has raised more than $5,000 to supply Fort Dodge Police Department officers with new eight-point caps and matching badges. Roger Porter is the current assistant police chief and incoming police chief.

