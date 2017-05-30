Hergenreter is choice for Fort Dodge fire chief
The City Council is expected to act on the appointment during its June 12 meeting. Assuming the council approves his appointment, Hergenreter will replace current Fire Chief Kent Hulett on July 5. Hulett is resigning to pursue other opportunities.
