Fort Dodge woman says scammers hijacked her landline

WEBVTT MAX: MANY OF US HAVE GOTTENPHONE CALLS FROM SCAMMERS BUT IFYOU HAVE EXPERIENCED WITH KATHYIS GOING THROUGH RIGHT NOW.HER LANDLINE IS BEING HIJACKEDBY SCAMMERS.KATHY SALGREN HAD NO IDEA WHATWAS GOING ON.>> IT WAS BETWEEN 45 AND 50.REPORTER: SCAMMERS SOMEHOWHACKED INTO HER BUSINESS PHONE.>> THEY ARE USING LOCAL NUMBERS.REPORTER: SHE TRIED GIVINGPEOPLE WHO CALLED BACK ADVICE.BUT THE SCAMMERS HAD HARNESSED AHUMAN EMOTION DIFFICULT TOREASON WITH.>> THEY TRIED TO USE YOUREMOTIONS TO GET -- TO DOSOMETHING.REPORTER: THE TOUGHEST CALL-BACKKATHY RECEIVED HIGHLIGHTS HOWLOW THEY'RE WILLING TO GO.>> SHE WAS PRETTY UPSET.SOUNDED OLDER.REPORTER: AN OLD LADY.>> THEY WERE A COLLECTION AGENCYTRYING TO COLLECT A DEBT ANDTHEY WERE GOING TO THREATEN TOPUT HER HUSBAND IN JAIL.REPORTER: KATHY DIDN'T HAVE TOANSWER WHAT TODAY ADDS UP TOROUGHLY 50 PHONE CALLS.CALL IT IOWA NICE.>> WE ARE PRETTY TRUSTING ... (more)

