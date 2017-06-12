Fort Dodge Noon Rotary names scholars
The 2017 Fort Dodge Noon Rotary Iowa Central Scholarship winners were recently announced and attended the club meeting held at Willow Ridge Golf Course and Restaurant to introduce themselves. Scholarships awarded in 2017 totalled $6,750.
