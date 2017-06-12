FDFD has a new chief
A Fort Dodge man who visited the firehouse as a boy and climbed on the trucks was confirmed as the city's next fire chief Monday evening. Hergenreter will replace current Fire Chief Kent Hulett, who is resigning to pursue other opportunities.
