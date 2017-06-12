FD looks to better define the city's ...

FD looks to better define the city's center

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Messenger

People often view a city's downtown as an indicator of that community's health, according to Dennis Plautz, chief executive officer of the Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance. Business owners, city officials, members of the Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance, and Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District met for an update regarding the Main Street Iowa program at First American Bank Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11) Apr '17 Meguys 3
News The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15) Mar '17 Democrat 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow Mar '17 Trump 3
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC