Car museum to open for Dad's Day

WILLIAMSa S-To honor Dads on Father's Day, they will receive free admission to the Hemken Collection Vintage Auto Museum on Sunday, June 19 from 1-5 p.m. Located at 202 Main Street in Williams, the museum features 65 vintage and collectible vehicles from the early years of the automobile age through the mid 20th century. Also on display is a display of Hamilton County memorabilia which serves as a time capsule of life in rural America.

