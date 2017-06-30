Camping roles: Area youth gather for theater camp
Sponsored by Stagedoor Productions, the week long event for children will put on the show "A Mystery at Mimsley Manor" -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Katie Christopher Colletta, with the Camp Creamery troupe, helps a group of aspiring young actors during a Wednesday morning rehearsal at the Stage Door Productions Theatre Camp in the United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge. The children are portraying puppies in their production of "A Mystery at Mimsley Manor."
