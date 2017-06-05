Building for the future
It's dark, dusty and vacant now, but someday the Warden Plaza in downtown Fort Dodge may be home to hundreds of people. Those residents might be able to leave their upstairs apartments to go shopping in stores on the building's first floor.
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
