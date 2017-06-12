Bickford remodeling historic building on Central after storm
The three-story building was damaged by the storm on May 16. -Messenger photo by Chad Thompson Slade Olson, of Fort Dodge, applies a fresh coat of paint to a door frame located at 1100 Central Avenue recently. The storm that swept through Fort Dodge May 16 damaged the historic building.
