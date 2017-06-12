Bent River preservation recognized
The two-story space the brewery now occupies previously sat empty since 1977. The company installed new windows, plumbing, electrical and sprinklers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC