Basin Electric awards scholarships
Lilian Swanson, of Galt, will receive a $1,000 Basin Electric Power Cooperative member dependent scholarship. Corn Belt Power Cooperative and Basin Electric awarded the scholarship to Swanson, whose parents, Stuart and Lori Swanson, of Galt, are members of Prairie Energy Cooperative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC