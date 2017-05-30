Auxiliary awards scholarships

The Van Diest Medical Center Auxiliary recently awarded three $1,000.00 scholarships to students interested in pursuing a career in the area of healthcare. The 2017 Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Winners include: Hannah Larson, a 2009 graduate of Webster City High School, pursuing a degree in Nursing at Iowa Central Community College; Kyle Porter, a 2017 graduate of Webster City High School, attending Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to become a Paramedic; and Mayte Calles Sosa, who is also pursuing a degree in Nursing from Iowa Central Community College.

