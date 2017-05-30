Arson is cause of root beer stand fire
A suspect, Timothy Wood, 29, of Fort Dodge, faces several felony charges in the incident. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Little John's Rootbeer stand owner Mel Theisen, right, of Kansas City, Missouri, along with his rootbeer maker, Robert Williams, left, look over what's left of the stand after it was destroyed early Friday morning in an arson fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC