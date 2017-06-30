Applebee's closed due to fire in wall
Regional Manager Justin Trenkamp was on scene Wednesday morning and said he didn't know yet when the building would reopen. Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar was closed Wednesday after a fire late Tuesday night which the Fort Dodge fire chief said was electrical in nature.
