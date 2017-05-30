Annual Blanden Arts Festival kicks off with 4K run/walk Saturday
Holst was one of the receipients of an art scholarship at the event. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Caleb Caston, 12, of Fort Dodge, sings Saturday morning during the Blanden Memorial Art Museum Summer Arts Festival along with Sherry Washington, of Fort Dodge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC