Toy Story
Cal Solverson, of Fort Dodge, got to be Woody and Jamila Shing-Hon, Buzz Lightyear, at right, who took good care of Brayton's toy during the photo shoot. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Kennick Brayton, 1, of Fort Dodge, isn't quite sure what to make of meeting a life sized version of "Woody" from the movie Toy Story Friday evening during a Fort Dodge Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department showing of the children's film at Fort Frenzy.
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
