Cal Solverson, of Fort Dodge, got to be Woody and Jamila Shing-Hon, Buzz Lightyear, at right, who took good care of Brayton's toy during the photo shoot. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Kennick Brayton, 1, of Fort Dodge, isn't quite sure what to make of meeting a life sized version of "Woody" from the movie Toy Story Friday evening during a Fort Dodge Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department showing of the children's film at Fort Frenzy.

