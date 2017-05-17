Thunderstorms leave behind damaged homes, power outages in Council Bluffs
Powerful thunderstorms that blew through much of Iowa damaged homes and other buildings and knocked down trees, limbs and power poles, leaving thousands of people without power. Authorities have reported no injuries from Dayton, where a tree fell on a house during one storm Tuesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC