Strengthening Families will celebrate 15 years at Fort Dodge Middle School
A volunteer program for Fort Dodge sixth-graders will be celebrating a milestone anniversary with a ceremony that will include a keynote speaker. The Strengthening Families Program, which is a part of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will be celebrating 15 years on Wednesday at Fort Dodge Middle School.
