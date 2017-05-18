Stop sign going away near US 20

Drivers coming north from U.S. Highway 20 near Moorland will no longer have to stop at the T-intersection on their way to Fort Dodge. The Webster County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved replacing the stop sign there with a yield sign for drivers northbound on Webster County Road D36 who are turning right onto Webster County Road D20, what was once Highway 20 running diagonally to Fort Dodge.

