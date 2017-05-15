Severe Storms Possible in Northern Io...

Severe Storms Possible in Northern Iowa Monday

It is a hot and humid day in much of Central Iowa for this Monday, but some thunderstorms may begin to impact parts of northern Iowa this afternoon and evening. Northeast Iowa, Southeast Minnesota and parts of Western Wisconsin are under an enhanced risk area for severe storms.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Webster County was issued at May 16 at 11:11PM CDT

Fort Dodge, IA

