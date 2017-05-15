Severe Storms Possible in Northern Iowa Monday
It is a hot and humid day in much of Central Iowa for this Monday, but some thunderstorms may begin to impact parts of northern Iowa this afternoon and evening. Northeast Iowa, Southeast Minnesota and parts of Western Wisconsin are under an enhanced risk area for severe storms.
