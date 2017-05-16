Severe Storms Are Moving Through Cent...

Severe Storms Are Moving Through Central Iowa

14 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Strong to severe storms are moving across central Iowa this evening and are expected to continue through the overnight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is currently in effect for central Iowa until 3 AM.

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Webster County was issued at May 17 at 12:05PM CDT

