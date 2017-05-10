Norris says he's - testing the waters'
Messenger photo by Bill Shea John Norris, left, a potential Democratic candidate for governor, speaks to Ed O'Leary, of Fort Dodge, Thursday afternoon during a visit to Bloomers, 900 Central Ave. Messenger photo by Bill Shea John Norris, left, a potential Democratic candidate for governor, speaks to Ed O'Leary, of Fort Dodge, Thursday afternoon during a visit to Bloomers, 900 Central Ave. Democrat John Norris says he hasn't decided if he's going to run for governor in 2018, but he often sounded like a candidate Thursday afternoon when he visited Fort Dodge and called for improving Iowa's schools and environment.
