New leaders - graduate' in Fort Dodge
The 25 graduates of the Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance Leadership Fort Dodge program were spared one tradition Tuesday evening during their graduation at the Best Western Starlite Village Inn & Suites. -Messenger photos by Hans Madsen Keynote speaker Michelle Raymer, with the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Volunteer Iowa program, speaks Tuesday evening during the graduation for the Leadership Fort Dodge program at the Best Western Starlite Village Inn and Suites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC