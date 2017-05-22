Nestle Purina gives $30K to Trinity emergency room
Nestle Purina, through its Fort Dodge manufacturing facility, donated $30,000 towards the Emergency Room construction and renovation at Trinity Regional Medical Center. The donation enabled the hospital to renovate the Physician Sleep Room, which will help give physicians the rest they need when working long, overnight hours in the ER.
