Museums receive donations

Pictured above at the historic cabins at Wilson Brewer Park are, left to right: Lindsay McCormick-Welch, Wilson Brewer Historic Park Committee Member, Veronica Guyader, Director, The Fort Museum & Frontier Village, Carolynn Miller, Coordinator, Mulberry Center Church at Wilson Brewer Park, and Esther Lehman, Wilson Brewer Park Depot Museum volunteer. The Wilson Brewer Park: Historic Park & Museums and The Fort Museum & Frontier Village in Fort Dodge received $388.46 each from the revenue after expenses from the Spirit Lake Remembrance Massacre Tour March 25. A total of 49 people attended the tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Freeman-Journal.