Memorial Day celebrations

The Karl L. King Municipal Band of Fort Dodge will perform at 10 a.m., at the annual Memorial Day ceremonies again this year on Monday, May 29. This event, sponsored by the Fort Dodge Veteran's Council, will again be held at the Veteran's Memorial Park on the northwest corner of the Kennedy Park/Badger Lake complex, 1386 National Ave. Parking and shuttle service will be available at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Park, 1628 Nelson Ave., beginning at 9 a.m. People are advised to take advantage of the shuttle service, parking is limited at the Veteran's Memorial Park. People attending the ceremony should bring their own lawn chairs, public seating is not provided.

