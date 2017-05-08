Installation of roundabout features begins
Workers from the same company have also been readying the roundabout intersection at First Avenue South and Sixth Street for the installation of some tall metal banners mounted on poles. The installation of the clock tower and the banners is a roughly $453,000 project, but thanks to various grants and donations the city is paying only $100,000.
