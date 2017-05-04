Honored again, and at last

James Dawson, with the 133rd Test Squadron, as veterans board the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight Saturday morning at the Fort Dodge Regional Airport. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen World War II Marine veteran Art Harrison, of Winterset, along with his son, Vietnam War Navy veteran Greg Harrison, at left, spend a few quiet minutes Saturday morning at the Fort Dodge Regional Airport while checking in for the 14th Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight.

