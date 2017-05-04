Honored again, and at last
James Dawson, with the 133rd Test Squadron, as veterans board the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight Saturday morning at the Fort Dodge Regional Airport. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen World War II Marine veteran Art Harrison, of Winterset, along with his son, Vietnam War Navy veteran Greg Harrison, at left, spend a few quiet minutes Saturday morning at the Fort Dodge Regional Airport while checking in for the 14th Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC