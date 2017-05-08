Honor Flight Participants

Honor Flight Participants

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Democrat

Palo Alto County Veterans participated in the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Veterans flew from Fort Dodge on Saturday, May 6, to spend a full day of patriotic moments in the nation's capital. Veterans pictured are Dick Sample, Emmetsburg, Navy, Vietnam; Leo Brownfield, Ayrshire, Marine, Vietnam; Al Finnegan, Ruthven, Army, Vietnam; Merreal Turner, Emmetsburg, Army, Vietnam; and Rodger Edwards, Emmetsburg, Army, Vietnam; , and James Hill, Emmetsburg, Army, Vietnam; and Dick Konigsfeld, Emmetsburg, Army, Korea .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11) Apr 18 Meguys 3
News The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15) Mar '17 Democrat 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow Mar '17 Trump 3
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC