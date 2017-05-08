Honor Flight Participants

Palo Alto County Veterans participated in the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Veterans flew from Fort Dodge on Saturday, May 6, to spend a full day of patriotic moments in the nation's capital. Veterans pictured are Dick Sample, Emmetsburg, Navy, Vietnam; Leo Brownfield, Ayrshire, Marine, Vietnam; Al Finnegan, Ruthven, Army, Vietnam; Merreal Turner, Emmetsburg, Army, Vietnam; and Rodger Edwards, Emmetsburg, Army, Vietnam; , and James Hill, Emmetsburg, Army, Vietnam; and Dick Konigsfeld, Emmetsburg, Army, Korea .

