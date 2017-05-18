Gully sentenced to federal prison
A Fort Dodge man who violated the terms of his supervised release was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. Gully admitted he violated several terms of his supervision, including failure to comply with drug testing and committing new law violations, which included state of Iowa convictions, one in December 2015 for assault/domestic abuse and another in October of 2016, for two counts of delivery cocaine to another person.
