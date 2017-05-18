Gully sentenced to federal prison

Gully sentenced to federal prison

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Messenger

A Fort Dodge man who violated the terms of his supervised release was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. Gully admitted he violated several terms of his supervision, including failure to comply with drug testing and committing new law violations, which included state of Iowa convictions, one in December 2015 for assault/domestic abuse and another in October of 2016, for two counts of delivery cocaine to another person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11) Apr '17 Meguys 3
News The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15) Mar '17 Democrat 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow Mar '17 Trump 3
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC