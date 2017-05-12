Fort Dodge Police Seeking Assistance Locating Library Robbery Suspect
Police were dispatched to the Fort Dodge Public Library at approximately 3:10 p.m. They say one male fled the scene in an unknown direction before officials arrived. The victim reported the male entered the library and approached her, "forcefully demanding money from the cash register."
