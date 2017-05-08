Fort Dodge OKs teachers' contract
Agreements were unanimously approved for the Teacher Association Bargaining Unit, which includes paraeducators and the Fort Dodge Education Bargaining Unit, which includes teachers. House File 291 was signed into law Feb. 17. Under that law, public employee unions are only allowed to negotiate base wages.
