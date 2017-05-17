Fort Dodge, area hit by storms
Strong thunderstorms that brought powerful straight line winds rattled the Fort Dodge area Tuesday night causing significant property damage and leaving thousands of residents without power for several hours. Downtown Fort Dodge, including The Messenger, lost power at about 9 p.m. and was left in the dark throughout the night.
