Former party treasurer pleads guilty

Diana Petraline, 70, formerly of Fort Dodge, received probation Monday afternoon after she pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree fraudulent practices, a class C felony. At a hearing in Webster County District Court, Chief District Court Judge Kurt Wilke read the complaint against Petraline, accusing her of misappropriating funds that belonged to the Webster County Democrats between 2010 and November 2015.

