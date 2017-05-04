Final Preparations
FINE?TUNING - Members of the Emmetsburg High School Womens' Chorus rehearse Tuesday with EHS?Vocal Director Luke Miller, middle left, and Iowa Lakes Community College Vocal Director Brett Fuelberth, behind Miller, along with accompanist Mrs. Laura Gufstason in preparation for this weekend's Iowa High Schoom Music Association Large Group contests in Fort Dodge. The EHS?Concert Choir, Mixed Chorus, Womens' Chorus and Men's Chorus, along with the Concert Band, will perform their annual Spring Large Group concert this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Emmetsburg High School Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Democrat.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC