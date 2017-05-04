Final Preparations

Final Preparations

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Democrat

FINE?TUNING - Members of the Emmetsburg High School Womens' Chorus rehearse Tuesday with EHS?Vocal Director Luke Miller, middle left, and Iowa Lakes Community College Vocal Director Brett Fuelberth, behind Miller, along with accompanist Mrs. Laura Gufstason in preparation for this weekend's Iowa High Schoom Music Association Large Group contests in Fort Dodge. The EHS?Concert Choir, Mixed Chorus, Womens' Chorus and Men's Chorus, along with the Concert Band, will perform their annual Spring Large Group concert this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Emmetsburg High School Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11) Apr 18 Meguys 3
News The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15) Mar '17 Democrat 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow Mar '17 Trump 3
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,818 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC