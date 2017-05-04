Final Preparations

FINE?TUNING - Members of the Emmetsburg High School Womens' Chorus rehearse Tuesday with EHS?Vocal Director Luke Miller, middle left, and Iowa Lakes Community College Vocal Director Brett Fuelberth, behind Miller, along with accompanist Mrs. Laura Gufstason in preparation for this weekend's Iowa High Schoom Music Association Large Group contests in Fort Dodge. The EHS?Concert Choir, Mixed Chorus, Womens' Chorus and Men's Chorus, along with the Concert Band, will perform their annual Spring Large Group concert this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Emmetsburg High School Auditorium.

