FDMS students selected to Honor Band
Eleven fifth- and sixth-grade students from Fort Dodge Middle School were selected for the 2017 River City Honor Band. The NCIBA Honor Band performed April 22 in Mason City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC