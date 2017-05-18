Expert crews, good Samaritans bring relief from storm damage

It would have been difficult to find a residential neighborhood in Fort Dodge where the sound of chain saws, equipment backup alarms and falling branches couldn't be heard loud, clear and nearby Thursday. Janine Witte, who lives in the 500 block of South 13th Street, had a single 80-foot hackberry tree fall on her home, her neighbor's home, and the power and cable lines to both.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.