Expert crews, good Samaritans bring relief from storm damage
It would have been difficult to find a residential neighborhood in Fort Dodge where the sound of chain saws, equipment backup alarms and falling branches couldn't be heard loud, clear and nearby Thursday. Janine Witte, who lives in the 500 block of South 13th Street, had a single 80-foot hackberry tree fall on her home, her neighbor's home, and the power and cable lines to both.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Fort Dodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Meguys
|3
|The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Democrat
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow
|Mar '17
|Trump
|3
|Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|What
|3
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Dodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC